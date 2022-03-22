Halle Berry’s Blonde Pixie Cut Gets Compared To Audrey Hepburn, “Storm Vibes”

Superstar actress and director Halle Berry says she went short with her hair for “all the fans who wanted my short hair back.” And her fans are responding big time to the new ‘do. One wrote enthusiastically, “You are on the top chart of pixi queens Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Dorothy Dandridge.”

Now that list features royal Hollywood company any actress would like to keep, even one as accomplished as the Oscar-winner Berry.

Berry first unveiled the look for Awards season, shouting out her “beautiful fans.” Many of them couldn’t help mentioning “Storm vibes,” an X-Men reference.

Fans are loving it, yes. But then again nobody was complaining about long-locks Berry taking her wheels and heart shades to the streets in a swimsuit. “Halle Berry Hallelujah,” was the winning alliterative comment on the photo below.