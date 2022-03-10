Grimes Looks So Not Pregnant In These Pics, New Elon Musk Baby Surrogate No Surprise

Grimes is on the cover of Vanity Fair, and inside the mag the musician, muse, and mom talks about moving around a lot — mainly to escape the brutal privacy invasions that come with being Grimes.

Well, the privacy problems probably also have a little bit to do with who Grimes does her moving with — a guy named Elon Musk, the richest man on earth, if you’re counting by the old standard of money, anyway. (The meek don’t inherit the earth just yet, evidently.)

Grimes and Musk could take it, but they’re concerned about the privacy of their child, X — more officially X Æ A-12. Yeah, it’s a spacey name, but is there a more spacey couple?

They have rockets, after all. Then in a big reveal Grimes lets go of the fact that there’s not just the privacy of X to consider, there’s also Y. And Grimes isn’t just on an algebra kick.

That’s right, through a surrogate Musk and Grimes welcomed a new child in December — a girl named Y. Or Exa Dark Sideræl, the name they’ll use if she does something wrong, as in “Come here right this instant, Exa Dark Sideræl.”

Sidereal, by the way, means starry — of the firmament, that sort of thing. Speaking of which, that’s how Grimes looks in these pics –otherworldly. And the pics are proof that if there’s a new baby in the Musk/Grimes household, a surrogate absolutely must have been involved.

You really can’t look any more not pregnant than this: