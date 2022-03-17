Grey’s Anatomy Star E.R. Fightmaster Sings with Twin, “This New One Slaps”

On the Grey’s Anatomy episode “The Makings of You,” while Nick whisks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) away to his Minnesota cabin for a romantic weekend, leaving Winston and Maggie to care for Meredith’s children, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) grow closer. As seen in the photo below, they literally grow closer at the bar where Kai performs on stage.

Above: Caterina Scorsone, E.R. Fightmaster on GREY’S ANATOMY (ABC/Liliane Lathan)

When not playing Kai on Grey’s Anatomy, E.R. Fightmaster is often singing and performing as part of the musical duo Twin with her “bff/brother/drummer” Mike Aviles.

Check out their new single “Santa Clarita” below. E.R. says “it rips” and Mike says: “This new one slaps, I promise.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm.