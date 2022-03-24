Grey’s Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Stuns In Pink Mini Dress, “Channeled My Inner Barbie”

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Put the Squeeze on Me,” while a pet python causes an uproar in the hospital and Richard (James Pickens, Jr.) ponders his surgical abilities, Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is charmed by her patient’s brother.

When not playing Jo, the gorgeous and talented actress Camilla Luddington is turning heads on the red carpet. When she shared the stunning photos above, she wrote: “Channeled my inner Barbie.” That flattering dress is by designer Rebecca Vallance and the shoes are by Sarah Flint.

Camilla looks great in pink scrubs, too!

Camilla’s been turning heads (in a variety of colorful dresses) while the promoting Grey’s Anatomy on TV talk shows, too.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm and right before Big Sky at 10 pm.