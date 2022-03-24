Grey’s Anatomy: Jo Charmed By Todd Eames, “A Real McSweety” From Pitch Perfect

On the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Put the Squeeze on Me,” while a pet python causes an uproar in the hospital, Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is charmed by her patient’s brother, Todd Eames. Todd is played by Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin who says “he’s a real McSweety.”

Skylar is also known for his roles on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Max), and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Greg), among others. He’s also the voice of Branch on the Trolls TV series, and Roy in Disney movie Wreck-It Ralph.

Get ready to see more of Skylar: he’s filming a new, untitled CBS legal drama about “a talented but directionless private investigator” who begrudgingly agrees to work for his overbearing mother (Geena Davis!), a successful attorney who isn’t happy about the dissolution of her marriage.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm and right before Big Sky at 10 pm.