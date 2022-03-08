‘Fresh’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Stuns In Gorgeous Plunging Dress, “Cracking” Stilettos

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the new hulu film Fresh with Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy). Daisy plays a single young woman who hooks up with a man with “unusual appetites.” It’s a horror/thriller/comedy about “the horrors of modern dating.” See trailer below.

At the Fresh premiere in Los Angeles, the gorgeous and talented actress turned heads in a silver lambskin plunging ruffle dress by Loewe. More than one fan replied with compliments about her open-toe goatskin stilettos with cracked eggs on the points of the heels. “Those shoes are cracking,” wrote one.

The close-up photos are by makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto who used all Chanel products including CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil 156 Beige Naturel and CHANEL Rouge Allure L’Extrait 844 Rose Impulsif on Daisy’s lips.

Get ready to see more of Daisy: she stars as murder suspect Kya in the film Where the Crawdads Sing based on the bestselling novel. It’s scheduled for a July 22, 2022 release.