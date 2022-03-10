Fitness Guru Denise Austin Talks Menopause Belly Fat Solution, 10-Minute Yoga

Denise Austin has been a jewel in the big necklace of celebrity fitness influencers for four decades. Long enough, in fact, that Austin’s latest recommendation wasn’t even a thought when she first started showing people how to get fit, stay healthy, and pursue the happiness rewards that come with being in charge of your body.

Austin was a social media star, in a sense, before there was social media — with DVDs serving as her YouTube.

Starting young, Austin has transformed into an advocate for aging gracefully, but with resilience, not surrender. Along those lines, and as the founder of Fit Over 50 magazine, Austin’s latest Instagram recommendation addresses an important milestone. The subject?

Austin is talking how to battle menopause belly fat. She says the “good news is small changes to your diet and targeted workouts can help.” And she’s got a lean 10-minute yoga workout aimed at menopause body fat.

Austin is no scold. She emphasizes the positive attitude and she keeps it real. Her fans trust her because she’s #bodygoals, yes — but also because she’s a woman who once told AARP that she prefers to go to the ice cream shop for a treat because it’s “unlike (getting) a carton of ice cream, which I could down in one sitting while mindlessly watching TV.”

Ten minutes of kickboxing anyone? (See below.) It’ll make that 10-minute yoga — cheerful and not too hard — much more satisfying.