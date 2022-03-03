Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Walks Runway In Black Leather Suit, “So Powerful”

Hollywood movie star Ewan McGregor is known for diverse roles in a variety of films including Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, Black Hawk Down, Big Fish, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy, among others.

The 50-year-old Scot is also a father of five including daughter Clara McGregor, who is following in her father’s footsteps as an actor. She made her acting debut in the 2017 indie film Groove.

When not on a set, Clara also models.

When she shared the photo/video above from the Han Kjøbenhavn autumn/winter 2022 fashion show, she thanked the Danish design house for trusting her “to walk down a runway without breaking an ankle” and called the collection “so powerful.”

That’s Clara walking on the runway right before the 6-minute mark.

Get ready to see more of Clara: She filmed the quarantine horror movie 18 & Over with Pamela Anderson, Luis Guzman, and Paris Hilton (who plays herself), among other celebs.