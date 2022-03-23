Evan Rachel Wood “Having Way Too Fun Much” as Madonna with Daniel Radcliffe in Biopic

When not playing Dorothy Abernathy in the hit series Westworld, Hollywood movie star Evan Rachel Wood (Thirteen) is working on her new project, the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Wood is playing Madonna (1980s “Like a Virgin” Madonna) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) is playing “Weird Al.” Remember: Weird Al produced the parody song “Like a Surgeon.” And he “interviewed” Madonna in the video below.

Weird Al continues to follow Madonna into the 21st century. Check out his comment on her recent “Vogue” parody.

See? Not so easy, is it? https://t.co/LY9Qha35RK — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 21, 2020

Radcliffe says Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is “an insane movie” and was filmed in just 18 days. And yes, he grew that mustache. “Anything to avoid fake facial hair,” he said.

Radcliffe recently spoke about the project with Jimmy Fallon, who says the casting for the film is perfect.