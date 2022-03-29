Ethan Hawke Pulled Off “Old Actor Studio Trick” on Marvel ‘Moon Knight’ Set

Hollywood movie star Ethan Hawke is promoting his new endeavor, Moon Knight, the new Marvel Studios series on Disney+. It’s about a former U.S. Marine (Oscar Isaac), who’s struggling with dissociative identity disorder, who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. It’s a troubled life. Hawke plays the villain, geneticist Dr. Arthur Harrow. “Embrace the chaos,” is one of Harrow’s mantras. See trailer below.

To help promote Moon Knight (which starts streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30), Ethan Hawke sat down with GQ British‘s Ben Allen. When Allen shared the photos below, he reported: “One for the books. Sat down with one of my all-time faves, Ethan Hawke. He ate some cookies and wore a big movie star hat. I tried not to fanboy over First Reformed. It was a good time.”

GQ says Hawke “has brought a craftsmanlike energy to a slew of mainstream-adjacent masterpieces. Now, with #MoonKnight, he’s trying to imprint those sensibilities on @Marvel_UK.”

During the interview, Hawke said: “You can’t walk into their restaurant and start telling them you want to make lentil patties, and they want to make a beautiful steak the way that they want to make it.”

Hawke also revealed during the GQ interview that he kept just one item in his pocket while on the Moon Knight set: broken glass. “It’s an old Actors Studio trick,” Hawke says. “You come up with an idea like: the character quit smoking 14 weeks ago, and he still has mints in his pockets or Lifesavers or toothpicks.”

For his role on The Good Lord Bird, Hawke said for his pockets: “I wanted bullets, I wanted old beef jerky. He had a pet squirrel – I wanted a piece of that tail.”