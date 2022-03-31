‘Encanto’ Star Stephanie Beatriz To Be Honored For Dedication To Bisexual Visibility

Outfest, the Los Angeles-based LGBTQ-focused film organization, will honor Encanto star Stephanie Beatriz at its upcoming 2022 Outfest Fusion Gala, which kicks off the annual Outfest LGBTQIA+ arts and entertainment festival.

Beatriz, who before Encanto stole scenes and laughs on television as Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be the recipient of the organization’s Fusion Achievement Award, given for a “significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ stories, arts, and media visibility.” (Fun note: It’s rumored that Ms. Beatriz will even, if pressed, talk about Bruno.)

Beatriz also had a memorable, highly visible role as Carla in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In The Heights.

Outfest Executive Director Damien Navarro described Beatriz as a “queer, immigrant, women-of-color that has openly embraced and discussed her bisexuality,” saying that Outfest is “inspired by her bravery.” The Fusion Achievement Award honors Beatriz for her “body of work and dedication to bisexual visibility,” Variety writes.

Outfest will also honor actress Sandra Oh with its James Schamus Ally Award, recognizing an important ally to the community. Information about the festival can be found at the Outfest site.