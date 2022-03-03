Emily Osment Does “Hat Trick” In Bikini, Plays Weather Girl Mandy on Young Sheldon

On the Young Sheldon episode “A Lobster, an Armadillo and a Way Bigger Number,” while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) joins Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley, Jr.) and Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) on a science road trip, Georgie continues to lie about his age. He’s lying about being a teenager because his new friend, “weather girl” Mandy (Emily Osment), is a college graduate and working professional.

Last time the former child star Emily Osment (Hannah Montana, Spy Kids) was on primetime network TV was when she played Roxy on the FOX series Almost Family with Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Timothy Hutton, who plays the biological father of all three women. See clip below.

And when not on a TV or movie set, Emily enjoys the great outdoors and with friends as seen in the gorgeous bikini pic below, which she cleverly captioned “Hat trick.” All three women are wearing hats, and in sports (hockey, soccer), when one player scores three goals in one game, it’s called a hat trick.

Emily currently stars in the Netflix series Pretty Smart which hasn’t been renewed for a second season but it hasn’t been canceled either. It’s about “a self-proclaimed intellectual, forced to move in with her carefree sister and her sister’s lovably eccentric friends.”

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.