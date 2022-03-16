Elle Fanning: “You’ve Never Seen Her Like This Before” as The Girl From Plainville

When not filming the hit series The Great (as Catherine the Great), Hollywood movie star Elle Fanning is promoting her new project, the new hulu series The Girl From Plainville. It’s inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after the suicide of Conrad Roy III (who is portrayed by actor Colton Ryan).

When Elle shared the trailer and sneak peek video above and below, more than one fan said she looks just like actress/model Cara Delevingne (below).

Others were impressed with how similar Elle looked to Michelle Carter. One replied: “I’m shocked how well they made Elle look exactly like the real life Michelle. The resemblance was eerily uncanny.” Actress January Jones also replied: “uncanny wow.”

Hulu warns Elle’s fans: “You’ve never seen her like this before.”

The Girl From Plainville premieres on hulu on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.