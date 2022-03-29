Elle Fanning Nails Text Killer And Gucci Rhinestone Cowboy, “Obsessed”

The Girl From Plainville on Hulu is winning high praise for star Elle Fanning, who plays a young woman whose texts encourage the suicide of a young man she knows mostly through virtual contact. It’s a harrowing story, full of frightening moments and yet Fanning, though portraying a character deeply disturbed in many aspects, also delivers her humanity.

The Sun-Times goes so far as to say Fanning “earns our pity” in the role, a tough job given the seemingly heartless action of the protagonist. The trailer below gives a sense of the haunted quality of the whole affair, especially when one hears, “there are text messages, thousands of them.”

The role is a far cry from the glamour Fanning is able to dial up in real life, and that’s part of what makes her acting so compelling. Below Fanning spreads out in a spread for Gucci, captioning the post with “rhinestone cowboy.”

IMG model Alessandra Garcia responds with one word: “Obsessed,” writes Garcia. It’s a loaded word that could describe an infatuation with Gucci and Fanning (as Garcia no doubt sunnily means it) but also the video above, where Fanning is the obsessed Girl From Plainville. Fanning, for her part, nails both roles.