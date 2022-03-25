Elizabeth Gillies Stuns In Floral Corset Dress on Dynasty, “A Little Fun Wouldn’t Hurt”

On the Dynasty episode “A Little Fun Wouldn’t Hurt,” while Sam works on himself, and Culhane works on a new idea, Fallon and Liam work on their new plan. And when not plotting stuff as Fallon Carrington, actress Elizabeth Gillies is often sharing photos of the fabulous dresses and ensembles she gets to wear on the show.

For the “A Little Fun Wouldn’t Hurt” episode, Gillies wears the stunning floral print corset dress by Brock Collection above.

Dynasty airs Fridays at 9 pm on CW, right after Charmed at 8 pm.