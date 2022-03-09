DWTS Dancer Brandon Armstrong Breaks Out 3.5 Carat Diamond, “Will You Marry Me?”

Dancing with The Stars is a show full of sparkle and spectacle, and professional dancer Brandon Armstrong appears to have taken pretty good notes as he spun around the room. Armstrong just proposed to his new fiancee, Brylee Ivers, and when the fleet-footed groom-to-be popped the question, he was ready with the ballroom-level bling.

Armstrong reportedly gave Ivers a 3.5 carat diamond engagement ring. Now that’s a maneuver that would get even Len Goodman to wave a “10” in the air.

And to give hope to all those dreaming DMers out there, the couple started their romance on Instagram. Armstrong told People that he made the first move — or sent the first message, more aptly.

To propose, Armstrong made a movie trailer (the couple shared great experiences at the movies) and when the proposal went down, Armstrong recounts: “All of our best friends and family were there and I walked her down to the front, told her I loved her, and can’t wait to start a family with her. I’m just so excited for our future together!”

Sound like real love? Well you should read Armstrong’s very public Valentine’s Day outpouring. It’s even better. Here’s just a beautiful sample: “The time I spend with you is better than all the time I’ve ever spent without you! Laying around, shopping, driving around or seeing a movie. It doesn’t matter as long as I’m with you I feel like I’m where I’m suppose to be!”

