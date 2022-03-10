Dolly Parton Shouts Out Kelsea Ballerini For 2 Reasons, “So Giddy”

Dolly Parton is as big as the sun above Tennessee on a summer afternoon — and she gives off as much heat and warmth, too. But so much of Parton’s charm — and a quality that keeps her talent burning — comes from the way she keeps it real.

Parton never has gotten too big for her britches, or her faded jeans either. So even when Parton grants young country superstar Kelsea Ballerini the opportunity to duet with her on new single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” and also gives Ballerini the voice role of AnnieLee in the audio book for Run, Rose, Run, it’s Parton who says thanks.

“Thank you Kelsea Ballerini,” Parton writes. for joining me in performing ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ at the ACM Awards AND being the voice of AnnieLee…”

But Ballerini knows what’s what, always has. And her gratitude toward Dolly Parton is effusive, calling her three minutes on stage with Parton an “unexplainable honor” about which she is “so giddy.” Here’s Ballerini, as she tries to parse the powerful Parton impact:

“It has been an unexplainable honor being around the force that is dolly parton. a trailblazer and legend in the truest sense of the word, and does it all with wit and heart and grace. i’m just so giddy that i was able to tap into that magic for those three minutes on the @acmawards.”

Overall, a win for country music fans everywhere. As movie star Reese Witherspoon commented: “Dream duet!!’