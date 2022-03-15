Dolly Parton Promises To Make a “Great Rock ‘n’ Roll” Record After Hall Withdrawal

Displaying the modesty and ambition that have made her beloved, entertainment superstar Dolly Parton asked the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to remove her name from consideration for election to its ranks. Why? Because she’s not worthy, she says. Wait, come again?

Yup, the country star doesn’t want to go all Ralph Nader on the Rock Hall ballots and split the vote, thereby denying a worthy rock star from inclusion. “I don’t feel that I have earned the right,” Parton said in a statement.

Parton asked the Hall to please remove her name for now, until she deserves it. In this century of unabashed self-promotion first, Parton is once again the iconoclast. And ever more the icon. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should certainly recognize that, as the Eagles famously sang, “We haven’t had that spirit here since 1969.”

Bad news: Parton withdrew her name and deprives fans of celebrating her induction. Great news: Parton says the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame situation “has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll record at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do.”

Besides, Parton has books to write…