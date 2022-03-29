Dolly Parton Glows, Thanks Walmart Employee For Kindness During Perfume Encounter

Dolly Parton doesn’t forget where she came from — that’s part of her charm and winning ways. Sure, she’s accomplished more than even she dreamed of, becoming a global superstar and a national treasure for her style, music, modesty and grit.

Yet fans can still sense that Parton can imagine her life having turned out differently — so when she meets “regular folk,” as they say, the interactions are decidedly genuine.

Leave it to Dolly Parton to celebrate her fragrance — Dolly: Scent From Above — on the shelves of America’s largest retailer by shouting out the Walmart associate she met when she got there. And by sharing a picture of that associate, Paula, and singling her out for being “so kind during our visit.” (Swipe below to see kind Paula.)

Fans not only wished they’d been there, but they recognized Parton’s typical kindness in action. One wrote: “I bet Paula was absolutely over the moon that she got to meet your gorgeous iconic self!” Paula certainly looks that way. A pretty fun day at work, it seems.

Notably, Parton looks the same way with Paula as she does with more famous friends, like her co-author James Patterson.