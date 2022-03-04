Dolly Parton Delivers 4 Wise, Funny “Dollyisms” — Psst, She’s Not Dumb

The queen of country Dolly Parton is so revered and appreciated that anything she says starts to win followers. Lucky for them, Dolly is always spouting out wisdom with a pinch of humor — or, when she prefers, humor with a pinch of wisdom.

Known for her Dollyisms, the singer/songwriter extraordinaire tossed out a few classics of the genre in celebration of her first novel (with James Patterson), Run, Rose, Run. She’s also celebrating the ACM Awards on Prime Video, since she’s the host. (The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards go live at 8 p.m. ET on March 7 from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.)

The wise and funny selection gets started with “it’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.” Then there’s the double-sided zinger: “I know I’m not dumb and I know I’m not blonde.” So don’t call her a dumb blonde people! And don’t call Dolly cheap either because, you know, it “costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” Dolly winkingly informs her fans.

The companion album to the Run, Rose, Run novel is out now. And the book drops on March 7. Better read the whole thing before you watch the ACM Awards.