Denzel Washington Will Speak on His “Never Give Up” Faith at T.D. Jakes Summit

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington has been announced as a speaker at T.D. Jakes’s 2022 International Leadership Summit (March 31-April 2). The actor, director, producer is slated to discuss his faith and success with Jakes himself at the Charlotte, NC conference. Other featured speakers include Joel Osteen, Van Jones and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who recently hosted New York City’s new mayor Eric Adams in Ghana before Adams assumed office.

Washington has acknowledged that faith — and belief in himself and God — has been a great pillar of his success, which this year includes yet another Oscar nomination (his 10th) for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

One of the most shared inspirational quotes attributed to Washington is: “You can’t break me, because you didn’t make me.” In this light, Jakes and Washington are essentially already in conversation.

A revered speaker as well as actor, Washington is also responsible for the wide sharing online of the funny, poignant truism that “you will never see a U-Haul behind a hearse.” (You can’t take it with you.)

Another popular motivational line deriving from a Washington speech is: “Without commitment you will never start and without consistency you will never finish.” Which, like most of the success stories prominent at leadership conferences, is applicable both personally and to business.

For those who can’t attend Jakes’s International Leadership Summit, below is video of Washington’s sharing his most important thoughts on faith with a graduating class of the University of Pennsylvania. The key? “Never give up.”

The ILL Summit will feature faith and business prowess in equal measure, with a focus on how the two are combined. This befits Jakes’s overall message, best encapsulated in his short bio where being a pastor and being a real estate developer get equal billing. Jakes’s quick bio reads: “In addition to his role as Bishop of The Potter’s House, Jakes is a philanthropist, an educator, a real estate developer and a respected leader in the international business community.”