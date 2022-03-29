Debby Ryan Shows Off Abs In Bikini Selfie, “If You’re Gonna Be An Eccentric…”

Former child star Debby Ryan is known for her roles on Disney’s The Suite Life on Deck (Bailey) with Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse and Brenda Song, and Jessie (as Jessie) with Peyton List and the late Cameron Boyce, among others. Since the, the now 28-year-old actress has amassed a following of more than 16 million on Instagram. And she knows how to keep her fans happy.

When Debby posted the bikini selfie above (that’s a Frankie’s Bikinis suit, Stella McCartney two-piece set, and Farm Rio hat), she wrote: “if you’re gonna be an eccentric, you have to lay the groundwerk in your 20s.”

Debby’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the look. Lucy Hale replied: “I want to be reincarnated as your abs.”

Get ready to see more of Debby: She stars in the upcoming film Spin Me Round with Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon, among others. See photos (from Italy) above.

And when not working on a movie set, Debby is either modeling or spending time with her husband of two years, drummer Joshua Dun (see cute couple photos below).