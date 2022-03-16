Dave Grohl “Sadly a No Show” at ‘Deadly’ Explorer Event

On the Expedition with Steve Bachshall: Unpacked episode “No Turning Back,” moments that very nearly stopped the Expedition teams in their tracks on adventures that made them question whether they should even be there in the first place are featured. Keep in mind, Bachshall is known as the host of the BBC show Deadly, which set out to find 6the “most deadly” animals in the world.

Even when not filming the series, Steve shares snippets of his adventurous life as seen in the photo above. He’s holding a Greenland shark, the oldest known vertebrate, which just days ago washed up on a Cornish beach. Steve explains: “Greenland sharks are classically Arctic animals, which may not mature until 100, & live to over 400years!”

And when not holding ancient sharks, he’s promoting his upcoming stage show Ocean, which features live experiments, stunts and big screen footage. When he shared the “Sunday Bunch” poster above, he wrote: “Sozzled and stuffed after three hours being fed on Sunday Brunch.” (Sozzled means drunk, btw.) Alas, “sadly Dave Grohl was a no show.” The American drummer was scheduled to join the event via Skype.

Expedition with Steve Bachshall: Unpacked airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on PBS.