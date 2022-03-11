Dateline’s Andrea Canning Confronts ‘Siren Song’ Boat Captain In Middle of the Ocean

The Dateline episode “Missing in Paradise” investigates the disappearance of 41-year-old Sarm Heslop. She was working and living on a 47-foot luxury catamaran called Siren Song which was anchored off the coast of St. John’s Frank Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On March 7, 2021, authorities received a distress call in the middle of the night from Siren Song. The call was made by the captain of the boat, Ryan Bane. According to authorities interviewed for the episode, Bain said that his British girlfriend (Heslop) and his first mate were missing from the boat.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reports. She and her camera crew “confronted” Ryan Bane in the middle of the ocean.

Canning summaries the situation: “There are three possible scenarios: she willfully disappeared, there was a tragic accident or there was a crime.”

