Danica McKellar Is All Smiles with Lori Loughlin at Lunch, “We’ve Been Through So Much”

When not filming a Hallmark Channel or Lifetime movie or guest starring on the ABC series Home Economics, Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) enjoys good company.

When Danica shared the photo below with fellow actress Lori Loughlin (When Calls the Heart, Fuller House), she wrote: “Everyone on this planet has a story to tell; we’ve all been through so much: some public, some private. And sometimes friendships are made even stronger through tough times. Those are the friendships to hold onto the tightest. And every now and then… you get to have lunch and put on a little lipgloss together.”

Danica also suggests that her fans “reach out to that friend who might need you right now.” Many of Danica’s friends and fellow actresses chimed in with encouragement including Cameron Mathison, Holly Peete and Ali Sweeney.

Get ready to see more of Danica: she’s back as Alison on Home Economics on Wednesday, March 2 at 10 pm on ABC.