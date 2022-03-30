Dakota Fanning Stuns In Japanese Cosmetics Ad: “I’m Particular About What I Put on My Brows”

When not filming a big Hollywood movie, Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds, Sam I Am, Man on Fire) models. As seen in the video advertisement below, she’s promoting the Japanese cosmetics company Clé de Peau Beauté. The name is French (translated “The Key to Skin’s Beauty) but the company was founded in 1982 in Japan and is owned by SHISEIDO.

When Dakota shared the video ad above (her first shoot for the cosmetics brand), she wrote: “I’m particular about what I put on my brows, but #TheReframe their new Eye Brow Gel, is a favorite product! It helps accentuate my natural brow without taking over.”

Resident Evil star Ella Balinska and model/actress Diana Silvers are also brand ambassadors.

Get ready to see more of Dakota: She plays Susan Elizabeth Ford in the Showtime series The First Ladies with Michelle Pfeiffer as her mother First Lady Betty Ford.