Colin Kaepernick All Smiles at Signing, “Thought My Bro Had a NFL Contract”

Former NFL professional football player, Super Bowl quarterback, and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick is promoting his first children’s book, I Color Myself Different. The picture book is inspired by “a significant childhood memory of when Kaepernick first recognized that the was different from his adopted white family.” It will be released on April 5, 2022 via Kaepernick Publishing.

When Kaepernick shared the photo above, of him signing a copy of the book, more than one fan thought he was signing a contract. When one fan replied: “Man bro i thought this was an NFL Contract!!“, more than 90 people liked the comment and chimed in with similar thoughts.

[Note: Kaepernick “took a knee during the playing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in 2016 to bring attention to police terrorism against Black and Brown people. For his stance, he has been denied employment by the league to this day.”]

Another fan wrote: “I had to look 2x and knew to come to the comments because somebody felt the same way.” And another: “Lmao u had us at quick glance, thought my boy had a contract.”

And another: “I was scrolling down and almost bursted with excitement! I’m like ‘omg he’s signing an NFL contr… Oh it’s a children’s book’ which is still awesome. Just wanna see you back in the league!“

Kaepernick Publishing‘s first book, Abolition For The People, was released in October 2021.

And when not promoting the children’s book, Kaepernick is working on his docu-series for ESPN with Oscar winning director Spike Lee. See photo above.