Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell Officially ‘Outlaws’ in Willie Nelson’s Eyes

by in Culture | March 23, 2022

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton, photo: Library of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Legend Willie Nelson‘s traveling Outlaw Music Festival will roll through much of the country beginning June 24 in St. Louis, Missouri. And this year’s Nelson’s band of outlaws includes a virtual who’s who of roots rock and country stars, with a premium on genuine musicianship.

Superstar Grammy-winner Chris Stapleton will join Nelson, as will The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, and Brittney Spencer.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll see and hear, with Jason Isbell just delivering the poignancy:

They will be rocking right up through September’s coda show at the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, NJ. Tickets on sale 3/23.

Simple Share Buttons