Chris Pratt Shares Jurassic World Dominion Cast Photo, “People Think It’s Photoshopped”

Hollywood movie star Chris Pratt shared the photo below of the cast of the highly anticipated movie Jurassic World Dominion. It’s a blended family of actors from the original Jurassic Park (Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill) and the more recent Jurassic World (Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard).

Pratt captioned it: Moments after this photo, Blue bit Laura Dern’s hand off. But of course, she was so cool about it.” Dern chimed in about “Blue clearly doesn’t like press” and Sam Neill joked about losing his legs to Blue.

The official account for Jurassic World replied: “People who think this is photoshopped. 🤡” P.S. Jurassic World gives actress DeWanda Wise photo credit. She plays the fearless pilot, Kayla Watts. Watch official trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Chris Pratt: he stars in The Terminal List which premieres on July 1, 2022. Trailer below.