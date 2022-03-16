Chicago P.D. Star Marina Squerciati Takes “Fearless” Mom To Monster Truck Rally

On the Chicago P.D. episode “Closer,” when a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano, who has been under surveillance.

When not filming Chicago P.D., actress Marina Squerciati (Detective Kim Burgess) spends time with friends and family including her mother, Marie. As seen in the photo above, Marina recently took her mother to a Monster Truck rally. She wrote: “Oh, yeah I did” and referred to her mom as “fearless.”

The mother and daughter duo in Chicago (above) and their native New York (below).

