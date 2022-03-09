‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Stretches Out In Boxer Shorts, “What Are You Doing?”

In the Chicago Fire episode “The Missing Piece,” while Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Seager work together to investigate an anonymous tip regarding an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81.

Hours before the episode airs, the photo below — of Taylor Kinney stretching out in a pair of plaid boxer shorts on set — surfaced on Instagram. Many Chicago Fire fans voiced their approval. “Nice stretch,” wrote one; another complimented his agility, “nimble.” More inquisitive fans asked “Where are your pants?” and “What are you doing?”

Fans like it when Kinney takes his shirt off, too!

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Med at 8 pm and right before Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.