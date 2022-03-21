Catherine Zeta-Jones Belts Out Judy Garland Song, ‘Who Could Ask For Anything More?’

When not on a Hollywood movie or TV set, the Scottish-born Oscar Award winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) likes to spend time at home and with friends. When she shared the video below, she wrote: “Love my friends. This is what happens when we get together.” They’re singing the 1930 song “I Got Rhythm.” The famous phrase “Who could ask for anything more?” is repeated throughout the song.

The Gershwin song was first featured in their 1930 Broadway musical Girl Crazy, in which Ethel Merman made her stage debut. It also made Ginger Rogers a star. In the 1943 film, Judy Garland played Ginger Rogers’ role as Molly Gray. In the film, Garland performs the song ‘I Got Rhythm’ with her co-star Mickey Rooney and chorus with Tommy Dorsey’s orchestra.

Keep watching to see Catherine to a little Charleston dance in a pair of platform espadrilles. As she proved in Chicago, she can sing and dance in anything.

When Sharon Stone saw Catherine’s home video she replied: “Come over anytime we have a piano and more folks.” (Sharon Stone and Catherine’s husband Michael Douglas just celebrated the 30th anniversary of their controversial thriller Basic Instinct.

Get ready to see more of Catherine Zeta-Jones: she stars in Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series Wednesday as Morticia Addams.