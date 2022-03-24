‘Call Me Kat’ Star Kyla Pratt Stuns In Liquid Bronze Dress and Chains

When not playing Randi on the FOX sitcom Call Me Kat with Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan and Cheyenne Jackson, actress Kyla Pratt often models. For the Regard magazine photo shoot below, Kyla wore a liquid bronze gown with shoulder details and chains.

When Regard magazine shared the stunning photos below of the petite star in a bright gold ensemble, the stylist wrote: “dynamite comes in small packages and Kyla explodes into a room with Sauce and Sass!”

Kyla told Regard: “I’ve always loved fashion but I have never pretended to be one to memorize designers and certain looks. I’m a vibes type person and whatever I feel in the moment that’s what I wear.”

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after MasterChef Junior at 8 pm.