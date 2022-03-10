‘Bupkis’ Is Coming — Pete Davidson’s Dating Life Ready For Primetime?

SNL honcho Lorne Michaels is historically great at breaking out his SNL favorites — traditionally in Michaels-produced movies. Will Ferrell, Mike Myers, and Kristin Wiig can tell you all about it. To name just a few.

But this is the golden age of streaming TV and binge-watching, not theater-viewed comedies, so Michaels (who produced NBC’s “Kenan” for Kenan Thompson) and his biggest breakout superstar of late, Pete Davidson, are making a TV show which, according to Variety, will be called Bupkis.

In other words, nowadays some famous “not-ready-for-primetime-players” are going primetime (and all the time).

Davidson will reportedly play a version of himself — a la Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Some of the material on offer can be gleaned from the greatest hits compilation below.

Davidson is everywhere of late, famous for his glittery dating life (Kim Kardashian anyone?) and doing gigs like hosting New Year’s Eve parties with Miley Cyrus. Fans are excited because any Curb-like look at Davidson’s life would have to contemplate his dating successes and travails…otherwise it isn’t really about Davidson.

Feeding the insatiable attention beast is one of the biggest assets a performer today can own, and Davidson, as Michaels knows, is a natural. And that’s no bupkis either.