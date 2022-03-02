Britney Spears Is Going Wild on The Beach, with Chris Isaak “A Bad, Bad Thing”

So Britney Spears is free, thanks in large part to the Free Britney doc and movement. And the pop star is evidently feeling out her liberty under the blue sky and hot sun. Thoreau asked: What demon possessed me that I behaved so well? That’s what the conservatorship must have felt like for Spears — a demon that forced her into a certain sort of “good” behavior.

Well, now she’s in the sand rolling around while Chris Isaak intones to a killer bass line: “Baby did a bad bad thing.” We’re meant to imagine what that “bad, bad thing” means for Spears, but it may just be the sand between her toes. Below is just one of a series of videos of Spears wearing very little on the beach, letting her freedom flag fly.

Spears is also talking — or typing. “Showing my bod in French Polynesia 🇵🇫 as a rebel and free WOMAN,” she writes. And she’s using the BIG LETTERS, as she says she likes to, and lots of exclamations points. In a long caption Spears reminisces about her affection for Chanel makeup, about which she says: “I remember this one made me feel absolutely beautiful !!!”

Spears’s friend Paris Hilton responds with a half dozen emojis, mostly fire.