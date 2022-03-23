Brie Larson Stuns In Hot Pink Bustier In Bed, Tags Janelle Monáe

When not playing Captain Marvel for the big screen, Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson (Room) often models. When she posed on an unmade bed in a hot pink bustier (below), she captioned it “plays Pynk by @janellemonae.” The song ‘Pynk’ is from Janelle Monae‘s 2018 album, Dirty Computer.

In the Dirty Computer liner notes, Monáe wrote that Punk was “inspired by Prince‘s mischievous smile as he played organ on ‘Hot Thang’ and watched Cat Glover shimmy across the stage in ‘Sign O’ The Times,'” among other things.

Get ready to see more of Janelle Monae: she’ll appear on the big screen next in Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Jessica Henwick, among others.

Fun fact: Both Brie and Janelle are in TV commercials for car companies (Brie for Nissan; Janelle for Audi).