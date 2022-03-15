Brandi Carlile Talks When Whitney Houston Hit The Note, “Triumphant, Terrifying”

Brandi Carlile knew what she wanted to do from nearly the beginning — and that was to sing on the big stage. Few are bigger, of course, than the stage for the Grammys. And Carlisle is headed back to the stage where she once triumphed with ‘The Joke’ — to bring even more joy to fans in 2022.

As Carlile promotes and celebrates her upcoming Grammy appearance (April 3, CBS TV) , she reminisces, telling fans about her early memorable encounter with the Grammy Awards show: “When I was a kid I remember staying up at night to see Whitney hit “the note” on the #GRAMMYs,” she writes.

Yup, long before her own moment of superstardom, Carlile had an indelible idea, courtesy of Whitney Houston, about all that was at stake in this grandest of moments: “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to disassociate that big ol’ stage with that make or break or moment I loved to watch as a little girl.”

“All those years later,” Carlile wrote, “when I grew up and sang ‘The Joke’ it was every bit as triumphant and terrifying as I thought it would be!” Here’s Carlile’s own moment at the Grammys singing ‘The Joke’, a moment that poignantly registered with millions of fans, including some kids staying up late getting ready for their own moment when it arrives.