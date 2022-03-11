‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Together In Green Sweaters

On the Blue Bloods episode “Guilt,” while Eddie (Vanessa Ray) teams up with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to investigate a murder, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) feels guilty when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera) is shot after he reassigned her.

l-r: Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Andrew Terraciano, Len Cariou (John Paul Filo/CBS)

On a lighter note, when the Reagan family gathers for their traditional Sunday dinner in Staten Island, the clan wears green sweaters to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as they break (sourdough) bread together. Well, everyone but Jamie (Will Estes), in blue.

As seen in the video above, the Reagans teach newbie Janko the Irish tradition of drowning a four-leaf clover in whiskey, too.

l-r: Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray (John Paul Filo/CBS)

l-r: Will Estes, Andrew Terraciano, Vanessa Ray (John Paul Filo/CBS)

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm and Undercover Boss at 8 pm.