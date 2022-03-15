Billy Zane Goes Shirtless For Spot-On Marlon Brando Look, ‘The Wild One’

Hollywood movie star Billy Zane is known for his dramatic roles in films including Titanic with Kate Blanchette and Leo DiCaprio, The Phantom with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Treat Williams, Dead Calm with Nicole Kidman and Sam Neill, and Back to the Future with Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson, among others. More recently, Zane starred in the Peacock series MacGruber (see featured photo above).

When not on a movie set, the 56-year-old actor enjoys the painting as seen in the photo series above in which he is shirtless and wearing a motorcycle hat similar to the one Marlon Brando famously wore in The Wild One.

When leather clothing company Benhart shared the photo below of Zane in their bomber jacket, they wrote: “He looks just like Marlo Brando!“

Get ready to see more of Billy Zane looking like Brando: he’s playing the late iconic Hollywood star in the upcoming film Waltzing with Brando. Richard Dreyfuss co-stars.

The premise: “Brando recruits a Los Angeles architect to build the world’s first ecologically perfect retreat on a small, uninhabitable island in Tahiti.” Waltzing with Brando is written and directed by Bill Fishman, who’s known for his 1988 film Tapeheads (John Cusack, Tim Robbins) and for directing music videos for The Ramones in the 1980s.