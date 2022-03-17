‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Literally Stands By Ukrainian President Zelensky (Photo)

On the Big Sky episode “A Good Boy,” determined to save Max (Madelyn Kientz) and Rachel (T.V. Carpio), ex-cop Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) reluctantly partners with T-lock (Arturo Del Puerto) but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust.

When not filming Big Sky, the gorgeous and talented actress Katheryn Winnick is sometimes rubbing elbows with global leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as seen in the stunning photo above with the First Lady Olena Zelensky.

The Canadian-born actress, Katheryn Winnick, is of Ukrainian descent. She was born in Ontario but Ukrainian was her first language: she reportedly didn’t speak English until she was eight years old. In the photo series above, Winnick reunites with her Ukrainian childhood scout group, PLAST.

The two photos of Winnick in Kyiv (below) were posted in late January and early February 2022.

