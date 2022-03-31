Beyoncé Shows What Dress Minimalism Means in Tantalizing 9-Photo Spread

Beyoncé never says too much when she drops a photo-heavy post on her adoring followers. She’s the cool, quiet type, letting the old formula do its work. The formula? The adage that a picture is worth a thousand words — and so calculating thusly you have at your disposal Beyonce’s latest 9,000-word essay.

It’s safe to say she has put a lot of curves in the plot.

The superstar is dripping in jewels (and, in one pic, husband) — but it’s what’s not there that’s got people screaming OMG, and tongues wagging.

The transparent lace dress hides almost nothing, or practically everything, depending on your idea of what constitutes revealing. Beyonce, of course, isn’t saying.