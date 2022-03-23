Bethany Joy Lenz Really Sick In Bed Before ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion on ‘Good Sam’

When not promoting the One Tree Hill reunion on Sophia Bush‘s new hit medical drama Good Sam with Hilarie Burton, actress Bethany Joy Lenz is trying to rest. As seen in the photo below, with a black bra over her eyes like a sleep mask, she writes: “do not disturb.”

Bethany’s fans are loving the “modern” look and mood. As one wrote: “Where did you buy such stylish sunglasses?” Unfortunately, just one day before the big Good Sam episode (Lenz plays a severely sick woman who’s admitted into the hospital), Lenz is — in real life — sick at home. With tissues in hand, Lenz reports from bed that she’s “sicko” with a sneezing face emoji.

Normally, Lenz looks super glamorous in bed as seen in the photo below, which she captioned: “Champagne, diamonds and 70s nightgowns.” She was photographed for an upcoming edition of BARE magazine.

Below is another photo from the shoot with editor/photographer Tina Turbow, who wrote: “Toolin around LA with the coolest @joylenz in her old Ford pickup.”

Get ready to see more of Lenz: she stars in the upcoming horror film So Cold The River. She plays a documentary filmmaker who while doing research “on a town’s mysterious benefactor unearths an unexplained evil while staying at a local resort.”

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS.