Beth Behrs Gets Glam For Yoga Sleep Class, “The Best Nap of Your Life”

On The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Big Little Leagues,” while Tina (Tichina Arnold) sells her Tina-licious Cupcakes at Malcolm’s (Sheaun McKinney) little league game, Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Dave (Max Greenfield) talk about Malcolm’s request to walk to his next baseball game on his own. They say they’re ready.

When not filming the hit CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, actress Beth Behrs teaches Yoga Nidra, which is translated “yogic sleep.” Or as it’s described in the video below: “the best nap you’ll ever have.”

Beth writes: “I first started meditating when I was on 2 Broke Girls. It was my first big job, the pressure was really high, and we weren’t getting much sleep.” She tried Transcendental Meditation but finds Yoga nidra “so much easier to let go, and it clears your mind, naturally.” She adds: “It’s helped me manage my anxiety, made me happier in my day to day life and improved my energy on long days on set.”

