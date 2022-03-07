‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Colin MacRae Hits 8 Knots With 26 People On Boat

On the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode “Omelette You Finish But…,” a hungover Parsifal III crew “puts the pieces of the night back together” after a wild night off and prepares for the second charter of the season.

After filming Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, sailor/engineer Colin MacRae celebrated his 200,000th subscriber on YouTube. He also just ticked 100,000 subscribers on Instagram. With the photos below, Colin thanked his Sailing Parlay Revival fans for following and watching his films every Sunday.

He wrote: “It has been 4 years of VERY hard work, possibly the hardest of any sailing channel out there that I know of so far, and to reach this 200k milestone is so gratifying for us, as we reflect on how much time and effort went into making all those episodes.”

As seen in the photo above, Colin and friends just crossed the Panama Canal into the Pacific Ocean. Colin says: “even with 26 people on the boat we still hit 8 knots sailing close hauled into the wind. This is now officially not only the strongest, but also the fastest Lagoon 450, I mean Jamie465, in the world.”

Colin also found time to catch a lot of tuna!

