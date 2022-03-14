Avril Lavigne Celebrates ‘Complicated” 20th Anniversary, Joel Madden Reacts

On the finale of America’s Got Talent: Extreme, one daring act will be named the “AGT: Extreme” champion and win the $500,000 prize. But before AGT creator/executive producer Simon Cowell reveals the name of the winner, the audience will be treated to a performance by drummer Travis Barker and pop star Avril Lavigne.

Check out their new “Love Me Like You Hate Me” video below. It’s from her new album, Love Sux.

Avril is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut single “Complicated.” Or as she describes it: “The song that started it all for me. Fucking neckties…black eyeliner…tank tops…fat sk8 shoes…Dickies!!!”

Joel Madden, singer of the pop punk band Good Charlotte, and husband of Nicole Richie, replied: “Legendary shit.” He knew how to rock black eyeliner and Dickie’s, too.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.