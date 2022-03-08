Aubrey Plaza Stuns In Cropped Bolero Jacket, Fit Leather Pants, “Epic Photo”

When comedic actress Aubrey Plaza attended the premiere of Lucy and Desi, the documentary about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz directed by her former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, Audrey turned heads on the red carpet. She flaunted her curves in a cropped bolero jacket (Moschino) that hanged strategically over a sheer black top with a pair of fit leather pants and stilettos. Swipe photos below. As one fan replied: “Epic photos.”

Get ready to see more of Aubrey: her indie film Spin Me Round with Alison Brie (Community) is making its debut at SXSW this spring.

Aubrey is also currently promoting her film Emily the Criminal, which premiered at the Sundance Festival. See photos from virtual premiere below.