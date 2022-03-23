ASAP Rocky Nas Collab ‘Wave Gods’ Says “Only A Fool Trips on What’s Behind Them”

Moving forward in unrelenting fashion, that’s the message Nas has been showing to fans. And the opening quote of his new drop with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier burns in the message for those not into nuance. “Only a fool trips on what’s behind them,” the text flashes, before the flow starts flowing.

Oh and just before the fool’s tripping comes up, the text flashes this: “Every decision you make, makes you.”

Nas has been busy making Magic with Hit-Boy, who gets the shout out here: “Me and Hit-Boy they say we like the new Gang Starr / Me and Flacko they say we the new Wave Gods / Shout to Max B he could be home any day God / A$AP Mob got Mass Appeal Call up Nasty Nas…”