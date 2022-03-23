Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

ASAP Rocky Nas Collab ‘Wave Gods’ Says “Only A Fool Trips on What’s Behind Them”

by in Culture | March 23, 2022

A$AP Rocky, photo: Chad Cooper, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Moving forward in unrelenting fashion, that’s the message Nas has been showing to fans. And the opening quote of his new drop with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier burns in the message for those not into nuance. “Only a fool trips on what’s behind them,” the text flashes, before the flow starts flowing.

Oh and just before the fool’s tripping comes up, the text flashes this: “Every decision you make, makes you.”

Nas has been busy making Magic with Hit-Boy, who gets the shout out here: “Me and Hit-Boy they say we like the new Gang Starr / Me and Flacko they say we the new Wave Gods / Shout to Max B he could be home any day God / A$AP Mob got Mass Appeal Call up Nasty Nas…”

