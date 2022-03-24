Ariana Grande Teases Fans with R.E.M. Blast-Off Space Video

Ariana Grande dropped a spectacular video onto her social this morning, teasing fans about the future of her signature beauty and makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty.

Part of the mission statement for R.E.M. tells how the brand was “inspired by the transformative power of makeup and fueled by her passion for incredible product, Ari’s dream come true is a line of high-performing, innovative eye, face, and lip products that is accessible to all.”

The new video — with its new frontier space exploration theme — lives up to that promise of “transformative power,” with Grande captioning “setting course for a new destination… a planet nearer to you…. flight crew, stay tuned.” As if her crew isn’t paying attention.

Grande credits the Barcelona-based design firm Adberf with the visuals. Is Grande signaling that R.E.M. will be available closer to every consumers orbit by way of partnering with a big retail operation? Is that what she means by a “planet nearer to you”?

Fans love the vibe. But the biggest selling point for R.E.M. is Grande herself, a fact she knows to take full advantage of, with shots like the one below.