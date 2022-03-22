Anne Hathaway Faceplants Kelly Clarkson Belting Out ‘Since U Been Gone’ Live

The Kelly Clarkson Show has a big advantages that the producers love to take advantage of — it’s called Kelly Clarkson. The singer and inspirational star means a lot to a lot of people, and her music has been the soundtrack of many lives.

As actress Anne Hathaway says in this “blow you away” moment, “Kelly Clarkson you do not understand how much we all love that song.”

Which song? “Since U Been Gone.” And when Hathaway belts it out on the show, Clarkson herself falls to the floor and faceplants, face in her hands, amazed by the performance.

Clarkson just wins and wins with fans, with one comment on this clip summing up a more general love: “Kelly is so adorable…her reaction is so cute.she just fell down because Anne recognized her song from that snippet. Kelly didn’t recognized it in that second?!!! Hahahaha”

Btw, when she’s not singing, Hathaway is busy promoting WeCrashed, the AppleTV+ series with Jared Leto about the wild WeWork rise and fall.