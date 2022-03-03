Annaleigh Ashford Stuns In “Kamala” High Slit Dress, “Ultimate Power Look”

On the B Positive episode “Payroll, a Waterwall and Valley Forge,” While Drew tries to decide if he should go on another road trip, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) struggles to keep Valley Hills running smoothly after Mrs. Ludlum (guest star Anna Maria Horsford) quits and starts work at a rival assisted living facility.

When not filming B Positive, Annaleigh is often singing on stage and in front of a large live audience. For the recent HCA Film Awards, Annaleigh wore two different dresses: a strapless silver mini and a head-turning green midi with a front slit. The designer of the latter, Andrea Iyamah, calls the one-strap ruffle dress “Kamala” and describes it as the “ultimate power look.”

Above: fashion insider and writer Marjon Carlos is “looking lush” in the Kamala dress. Same could be said of Annaleigh!

B Positive airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS, right after Young Sheldon at 8 pm.